Santa Barbara Co. Superior Court services return to normal following storm

At least two local trials were impacted from the latest storm.

Santa Barbara County Superior Court officials say one trial in northern Santa Barbara County and another in the southern part of the county were stalled due to weather.

On Tuesday, Southern Santa Barbara County jury trials were cancelled due to the storm and trials in Northern Santa Barbara County were only happening on an as-needed basis.

As of Friday, everything had returned to normal.

Court officials did not elaborate on the specific trials impacted.

