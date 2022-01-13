Santa Barbara Co. supervisor to run for 37th Assembly seat

Santa Barbara County Supervisor Gregg Hart has announced his intent to run for assembly in the 37th Assembly District.

The district covers a portion of the Santa Ynez Valley, Santa Barbara and Ventura.

Hart, a Santa Barbara County resident, has served on the board of supervisors since 2020 and also as a city planning commissioner, state coastal commissioner, sustainable transportation leader and state legislative staff member.

“I believe in a California that works for all of us. The COVID-19 pandemic has tested our state in many ways, but I know that we can work together to chart a bright future,” Hart said in a press release. “From increasing educational opportunities and reducing homelessness to preparing for emergencies and supporting the health and safety of our communities, I’m eager to get to work on behalf of the Central Coast in Sacramento.”

Assemblyman Steve Bennett currently holds the position after being elected in November 2020.