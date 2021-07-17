Santa Barbara Co. unveils new recycling facility

Two years after groundbreaking, a new recycling facility is almost complete in Santa Barbara County.

Trash and waste are being recycled into renewable energy at the resource center at the Tajiguas Landfill.

The $130 million facility is the first of its kind in the U.S. It diverts 60% of waste from going into the landfill.

Compostable material will be used to create biogas to power thousands of homes, and the remaining recyclable materials will be sold back.

It's expected to increase Santa Barbara County's recycling rate to 85%.

"This project will maximize our recycling capability and allow for local control over our solid waste instead of shipping it to another community," said Rep. Salud Carbajal, (D) 24th District.

The final parts of the project will begin in August.

Officials say the facility will be the greatest reducer of greenhouse gases in the county.