Santa Barbara Co. woman deported to Mexico granted 'humanitarian parole'

A woman who was deported from Santa Barbara County to Mexico two years ago will be able to return to the U.S., according to Rep. Salud Carbajal.

Rep. Carbajal says the Department of Homeland Security granted Juana Flores what's called "humanitarian parole," which allows people who are otherwise inadmissible into the United States the ability to enter the country for a temporary period of time, based on humanitarian reasons or a significant public benefit.

Flores lived in the U.S. for more than 30 years before she was deported in 2019.

She reportedly entered the country without a visa in 1988. She married and had 10 children. According to her attorney, before her deportation, Flores was responsible for the care of a son with disabilities and her husband, who has a medical problem.

One of her children is also a sergeant in the U.S. Air Force.

Flores will reportedly be able to return to the U.S. this Friday, June 4, and remain in the country for one year.

Rep. Carbajal says he will continue to fight for Flores's permanent return by pushing for passage of the "Protect Patriot Parents Act," a bill he introduced which would ensure that the parents of active-duty military personnel are not deported but instead granted a pathway to legal status.