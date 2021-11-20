Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital offering free child car seat checks

On Saturday, Nov. 20, Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Trauma Services is offering free, drive-up child car seat checks at Franklin Neighborhood Center in Santa Barbara.

The checks will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in collaboration with the County of Santa Barbara Fire Department and Emergency Services, the City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation, Carseat 101, and Safe Kids Santa Barbara County.

Registration is not needed to attend the event. Cottage Health ensures those looking to get their seats checked that no citations will be issued, and there will be no license or registration checks.

According to the hospital, up to 80 percent of car seats are not properly installed. Getting child seats inspected by safety experts can help save a child's life.

California laws require that children under 2 years old be rear-facing in the backs eat unless they weigh 40 pounds or more or are at least 40 inches tall. Children under 8 years old must be buckled into a car seat or booster if the seat belt fits properly.

Saturday's free child car seat checks will require masks, and all car seats will be inspected on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Franklin Neighborhood Center is located at 1136 E. Montecito Street.

For more information, visit www.cottagehealth.org/seatcheck.