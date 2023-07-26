Santa Barbara County agricultural production at $1.9 Billion value; strawberries hold top crop

Agriculture is Santa Barbara’s largest producing industry with a gross production value of $1,930,445,000 in 2022, according to a report by the Santa Barbara County’s Agricultural Commissioner’s Office released Wednesday.

The Santa Barbara County Agricultural Crop Production Report summarizes acreage, production and gross value of Santa Barbara County agriculture, which increased by $5.1% from 2021.

Strawberry acreage and yield made strawberries remain the top county crop valued at $810,923,000, increasing by $10,347,000 from 2021.

Cauliflower became the second most valuable crop at $96,334,000 and was the top vegetable crop for 2022.

The demand for the product has risen since the pandemic and has come out of rising popularity in cauliflower-based products such as riced cauliflower. The weather was ideal for the growing season and growers reported good prices and crop volume with favorable size and color.

Wine grapes decreased in value by 8.4%.

The Nursery category, at fourth most valuable, decreased by 20% to $95,318,000 due to labor shortages, foreign competition and alternative greenhouse uses.

Livestock, apiary, field and seeds crops saw increases of 8.7%, 9.1% and 8.5%, respectively.

“This year’s Crop Production Report highlights the work and many years of service Cathy Fisher provided as Santa Barbara County Agricultural Commissioner/Weights and Measures Director. Her commitment to customer service and collaboration is one to be commended,” Agricultural Commissioner Jose Chang said in a press release.

The 2022 report, as well as other reports since 1916, can be found online at countyofsb.org.