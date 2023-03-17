Find your "lucky charm" this St. Patrick's Day weekend during SBCAS's Lucky Charm promotion

Sana Barbara County Animal Services (SBCAS) is encouraging county residents to find their “lucky charm” this St. Patrick’s Day.

Pets are up for adoption in three locations throughout the county for $17 with a $13 licensing fee.

SBCAS’s Lucky Charm promotion will run from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 548 W. Foster Rd., Santa Maria, and 5473 Overpass Rd. in Santa Barbara on March 17th and 18th.

The Lucky Charm Adoption promotion will be available until March 19th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at SBCAS’s Lompoc location on 1501 W. Central Ave.

Currently, 114 dogs, 159 cats, 66 rabbits, and guinea pigs are being housed between the three facilities. This includes animals that are currently in the care of SBCAS partners, Bunnies Urgently Needing Shelter (BUNS) and Animal Shelter Assistance Program (ASAP) Cats.

SBCAS saw an intake of over 1,000 pets since the beginning of 2023.

“We’re doing everything we can to encourage the public to foster or adopt a pet,” Director Sarah Aguilar said.

Aguilar also said their goal for the Lucky Charm promotion is to encourage community members to visit shelters by fostering pets.

Fostering pets is encouraged for two-week periods to help the animals decompress.

While the animal decompresses outside of a shelter environment, potential owners are able to see how their pet interacts in a home environment to ensure the perfect fit.

SBCAS will provide all needed supplies and medical care to those willing to foster.

Aguilar encourages those who can’t visit the shelter to foster or adopt to make financial donations.

Amazon wish lists are also available on their Linktree along with more information on different opportunities to contribute to Santa Barbara Community Animal Services at https://linktr.ee/sbcanimalservices.