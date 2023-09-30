Santa Barbara County Animal Services lowers adoption fees due to shelters running out of space

Santa Barbara County Animal Services (SBCAS) says its shelters in Santa Maria, Lompoc and Santa Barbara are exceeding capacity and they need the community's help.

"Our shelters are currently overflowing with wonderful animals in need of loving homes. We are asking our community to step up and help us provide the care, attention, and shelter these animals deserve," said Sarah Aguilar, Animal Services Director at SBCAS.

Due to this issue, SBCAS is launching an adoption campaign that lowers adoption fees to $10. This campaign will last until October 10.

SBCAS also encourages community members to become animal foster parents by signing up for the "Walk-in Foster Matching" program. This program allows the community to provide temporary homes for animals until they are adopted. Supplies to help foster will be provided by SBCAS.

To learn more about the Santa Barbara County Animal Services and get involved, visit www.sbcanimalservices.org.

