Santa Barbara County Animal Services offers discount to "Beat the Heat"

Beginning Sept. 1, Santa Barbara County Animal Services and Santa Barbara Humane are offering spay and neuter surgeries for cats at a discount.

Their "Beat the Heat" promotion offers the service for five dollars through the end of October.

Included with the surgery is a free microchip. Pet owners can opt for vaccines and flea treatment at an additional cost.

One goal of the the promotion is to prevent unwanted litters of kittens. In 2020, 736 orphaned kittens were left at animal shelters across the county.

Jessica Wiebe, Community Programs Director, says spaying and neutering cats is a crucial move to reduce pet overpopulation.

Organizers say appointments are limited to the first 100 cats and kittens.

Pet owners can set up appointments can contact Santa Barbara County Animal Services 805-934-6968 or the Santa Barbara Humane Santa Maria Campus at 805-964-4777.