Santa Barbara County Animal Services releases new monthly data report

Santa Barbara County Animal Services has unveiled a new, in-depth data report summarizing operations for October 2022.

This report compares animal shelter operations between 2021 and 2022 to give community members a thorough understanding of changes in animal intakes, adoptions, foster care, transfers to partner agencies, and animal control officer calls.

Santa Barbara County Animal Services officials say that with a renewed commitment to providing the highest level of animal care and keeping community stakeholders informed, they will be sharing this new data report monthly along with a summary of major highlights from the Animal Services Director.

Updates at Santa Barbara County Animal Services include the beginning of building upgrades to the Santa Maria site as well as vaccine and microchip clinics in Santa Maria and Lompoc.

Additionally, the pet pantry, held in conjunction with partners across the county, served over 100 families across three locations in the month of October.

