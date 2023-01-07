Santa Barbara County Animal Services reopens for services at Lompoc shelter location.

Santa Barbara County Animal Services is once again open for community services at their Lompoc shelter location.

The shelter will be open weekly from Friday through Monday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. to provide animal services outside traditional hours.

Some services include helping pet owners with license sales and renewals, lost pet reunification, volunteer opportunities, adoption counseling, and more.

"We're here for their questions. We're here to help them. Our goal is to keep pets and families together, and any kind of way that we can help do that. We're happy," said Sarah Aguilar, Santa Barbara County Animal Services Director.

Future plans for the Lompoc shelter include continuing to house pets at the shelter and hosting adoption events.

The Satna Barbara County animal shelters in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara will continue regular operating hours of Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Click here to learn more about adoption, fostering, or volunteering.