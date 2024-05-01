Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Santa Barbara County Behavioral Wellness shines a light on Mental Health Month

Mental Wellness Center
Sophie Cameron
The Mental Health Wellness Center lights up in lime green for May.
Mental Wellness Center
Posted at 10:54 AM, May 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-01 13:54:52-04

Santa Barbara will join several other counties, and the nation, in lighting up buildings a lime green in honor of mental health awareness.

Everyone struggles with mental health. Still, it is difficult to discuss, unpack or even confront. Light Up Green hopes to show some solidarity and support for community members— help is always available.

In addition to glowing green, Santa Barbara County will be hosting several events throughout the month, found here. Below are a few taking place:
May 1, 2024 - Behavioral Wellness Wooton Room Open House
May 4, 2024 - Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Mental Health Fair
May 7, 2024 - Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors Hearing

Local communities are encouraged to come and learn about resources, act by building a coping toolbox and advocate to improve mental health. And, of course, wear lime green.

You are not alone. The Behavioral Wellness Crisis Response and Service Access Line is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 888-868-1649. Or, visit the County of Santa Barbara Department of Behavioral Wellness for more information.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg