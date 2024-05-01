Santa Barbara County Behavioral Wellness shines a light on Mental Health Month

Santa Barbara will join several other counties, and the nation, in lighting up buildings a lime green in honor of mental health awareness.

Everyone struggles with mental health. Still, it is difficult to discuss, unpack or even confront. Light Up Green hopes to show some solidarity and support for community members— help is always available.

In addition to glowing green, Santa Barbara County will be hosting several events throughout the month, found here. Below are a few taking place:

May 1, 2024 - Behavioral Wellness Wooton Room Open House

May 4, 2024 - Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Mental Health Fair

May 7, 2024 - Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors Hearing

Local communities are encouraged to come and learn about resources, act by building a coping toolbox and advocate to improve mental health. And, of course, wear lime green.

You are not alone. The Behavioral Wellness Crisis Response and Service Access Line is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 888-868-1649. Or, visit the County of Santa Barbara Department of Behavioral Wellness for more information.