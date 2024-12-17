Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors meeting addresses community issues

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors will be meeting today, with several topics on its agenda.

Most of the meeting will be designated towards the annual Transparent Review of Urgent Transfers and Holds, or the TRUTH Act Report.

This public hearing is required by law, aiming to improve transparency between local law enforcement and ICE officers.

Supervisors will also consider establishing the Santa Barbara County Wine Improvement District. Local wine-tasting facilities would be taxed, along with an annual assessment. The proposal would go to a public meeting on Jan. 14, 2025. before being considered for adoption on Feb. 11, 2025.

Today's Board of Supervisors meeting can be streamed live. You can also visit the official website for more information.