Santa Barbara County breaks ground on new project to restore Refugio Road Trail

Community leaders gathered in front of Santa Ynez Valley Union High School (SYVUHS) on Tuesday for the groundbreaking of the Refugio Road Trails Restoration Project.

The joint project between Santa Barbara County’s Public Works Department and the Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade includes trails connecting SYVUHS, Samantha Dr. and Refugio Rd.

Faith Deeter and Jessica Schley were recognized at the groundbreaking by Third District County Supervisor Joan Hartmann for their collective efforts that brought the trail to life.

Deeter and Schley identified that the Refugio Road Trail is mapped in the Santa Ynez Valley Community Plan and enlisted the support of neighboring schools and organizations.

This included SYVUHS, the Dunn School, the YMCA, WeWatch, and the County Riding and Hiking Trails Advisory Committee.

Deputy Director for Santa Barbara County ‘s Public Work Department, Chris Sneddon, co-founder and President of the Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade, Abe Powell, and Joan Hartmann encouraged the community to take part in the construction of the trail.

The volunteer work days are on Saturday, Oct. 1 and Saturday, Oct. 8 at 8:30 a.m. in front of SYVUHS.