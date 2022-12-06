Santa Barbara County collecting Toys for Tots

This holiday season, the County of Santa Barbara is actively collecting Toys for Tots.

All toys collected through the campaign will stay in the community and will be distributed to low-income children through the Unity Shoppe.

Dropoff boxes can be found in the lobby of the County Administration Building at 105 E Anapamu Street, in Santa Barbara.

Santa Barbara County Supervisors will be topping off the box at the Board of Supervisors meeting on Dec. 13 in Santa Barbara. The boxes will be picked up on Dec. 15.

County employees and the public are encouraged to drop off new unwrapped toys in the boxes. The public can also find the Toys for Tots boxes at Santa Barbara County Fire stations. Toys can be dropped off anytime between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., seven days a week.

Unity Shoppe in Santa Barbara is in need of volunteers and donations.

"We have a really big increase right now because of what's going on in our community with inflation. We have many more families coming through our doors than we've seen in the past," Angela Miller-Bevan, Unity Shoppe CEO told KSBY. "We have people that are currently working, but they're paying up to 75% of their paychecks for their rent. So, they are needing our services now. So, we are servicing a lot of families and people in Santa Barbara County."

Miller-Bevan says the donations at the CHP and Santa Barbara County Fire Department locations are helping a lot, but more is needed, and the clock is ticking.

To volunteer, go on down to the Unity Shoppe at the corner of Sola and Chapala St.