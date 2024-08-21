Santa Barbara County Coroner's Bureau identifies man killed along Hwy 101

The man struck and killed along Highway 101 in Gaviota has been identified as Jose Regalado Jr., according to the Santa Barbara County Coroner's Bureau.

Regalado was 30 years old and from Fillmore, California.

On Aug. 15, he was hit on the side of southbound Highway 101 lanes near Dos Pueblos Canyon at around 12:30 p.m.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Regalado was trying to get into a vehicle parked along the shoulder of the road when he was side-swiped by a passing vehicle.

Fire officials say bystanders performed CPR on Regalado before medics arrived, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

WATCH: Man struck, killed while getting into vehicle along Hwy 101 in Gaviota