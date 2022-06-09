Santa Barbara County Courthouse undergoes multi-phase restoration

Santa Barbara County is undergoing a comprehensive, multi-phase restoration project of the Santa Barbara County Courthouse.

The project began Tuesday, June 7.

The restoration will create a weather-tight roof and stable building for the courthouse while maintaining the building's historic character.

The city says all restoration work on the Santa Barbara County Courthouse will be carried out using the Secretary of the Interior’s Standards for the Treatment of Historic Properties.

Phase one of the project is expected to run through early September.

Santa Barbara says phase two through four of the restoration will begin when funds are available.

The courthouse restoration project includes protection of existing materials, using as much existing tile as possible, and using similar materials.

There will be major repairs to building drainage systems, skylights, concrete balcony assemblies, cast stone elements and wood windows. The entire building will also undergo a gutter cleaning.

The courthouse will remain open during construction, but occupants may be impacted by noise, dust and odors.