Santa Barbara County crop report shows $2 billion in agricultural value for 2024

Santa Barbara County’s agricultural industry produced more than $2 billion in total crop and livestock value in 2024, according to the county’s annual Crop and Livestock Production Report .

The gross production value rose to $2.03 billion, with strawberries once again leading as the top-grossing crop. The fruit brought in $860.4 million, supported by strong market demand and increased acreage. This is the 22nd consecutive year strawberries have held the top spot in the county.

Nursery products ranked second at $124.5 million, followed by broccoli, which reached $115.6 million. Officials noted that favorable growing conditions helped push broccoli’s value higher than in previous years.

Other crops in the top 10 included cauliflower, wine grapes and blackberries. Blackberry production, in particular, jumped 276 percent in value, rising to $77.6 million due to a combination of expanded acreage, increased consumer demand and improved practices.

The livestock sector saw increased value despite a reduction in total animals. Officials said strong national cattle prices drove the gain, especially following a period of low inventory and persistent drought.

Officials say the data offers a snapshot of the region’s evolving agricultural economy and helps guide future decisions around land use, labor and crop planning.

