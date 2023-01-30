Watch Now
Santa Barbara County Education Office to host two job fairs

Santa Barbara County
Posted at 1:47 PM, Jan 30, 2023
The Santa Barbara County Education Office is hosting two countywide education job fairs in February.

The first event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Santa Barbara County Education Office Auditorium in Santa Barbara from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The other event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 25, inside the Santa Maria-Bonita School District Souza Center in Santa Maria from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District will participate in both job fairs.

Those who are interested in teaching at the high school level or in any classified positions are encouraged to attend.

