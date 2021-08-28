Santa Barbara County Elections Office open for voter registration

The Santa Barbara County Elections Offices were open on Saturday to assist voters in registering for the California recall election.

The deadline to register to vote is Monday, Aug. 30. Santa Barbara County voters can verify the accuracy of their voter registration, including residential and mailing addresses, at https://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/registration-status.

Voters are encouraged to complete their ballot and return it through one of the secure drop boxes located throughout the county. Drop boxes are available 24 hours per day until 8 p.m. on Election Day, Sep. 14.

A list of all drop box locations in Santa Barbara County are included with the vote ballot and posted at www.SBCVote.com.