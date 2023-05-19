Santa Barbara County Fair announces concert lineup

The Santa Barbara County Fair is welcoming a mix of rock and country music artists to its stage this summer.

The fair takes place from July 12 to July 16 at the Santa Maria Fairpark.

The first night of the fair will feature an Eagles/Creedence Clearwater Revival tribute band.

Then on Thursday, July 13, country music singer Ashley McBryde is scheduled to perform. McBryde is a Grammy, CMA and ACM award winner. She's best known for hits including "Girl Goin' Nowhere," "One Night Standards," and "Never Wanted to be That Girl."

On Friday, July 14, Uncle Kracker will take the stage. Uncle Kracker is best known for his country hits "Follow Me," "Smile," and "When the Sun Goes Down."

Santa Maria Fairpark Uncle Kracker

On Saturday, July 15, Switchfoot will perform. The alternative rock band won a Grammy in 2011 for Best Rock or Rap Gospel Album for "Hello Hurricane." The group's hits include "Meant to Live" and "Dare You to Move."

Santa Maria Fairpark Switchfoot

All concerts are free with paid admission to the fair.

Presale tickets will be available online, at the Fairpark box office, and presale outlets from June 9 to July 9.

Click here for more information.

