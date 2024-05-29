Santa Barbara County Fair announces Lonestar as first concert in 'new concert layout'

The Santa Maria Fairpark announced Lonestar will be performing at the Santa Barbara County Fair on Wednesday, July 10.

This year, fair officials say the Santa Barbara County Fair is moving the concerts into the Minetti Arena and are excited to announce a new concert layout.

Special Seating prices range from $10-$25 and the Grandstands Seating is Free. Fair admission is not included with concert tickets.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 31, 2024.

To find tickets,click here.

Lonestar has won many of music’s top honors, including Academy Of Country Music Awards for New Vocal Group in 1996, Single and Song Of The Year in 2000, along with Humanitarian Of The Year in 2002. They also won the Country Music Association's Vocal Group of the Year and International Artist Achievement award in 2001.

Lonestar has sold more than 10.5 million records since their formation.