Santa Barbara County Fair gets ready to give visitors the best days of summer

Starting tomorrow, July 10, the Santa Barbara County Fair is gearing up to give visitors the best days of summer.

The theme this year is "Let the Magic Begin," so all week long, magical things are expected to take place. Attendees can expect a variety of activities that are both educational and community-oriented.

There will also be carnival rides, petting zoos, and lots of fair food. Award-winning wines, fine art, homemade quilts and many other kinds of entertainment will be available. Kids, adults, families are all sure to find something fun.

Concerts will now be taking place at the Clarence and Rosalie Minette Arena. Lonestar will be performing on Wednesday, 38 Special on Thursday, and on Friday, The Fray is set to take the stage. Saturday will be a special treat with the Summer Jam Concerts starting at 2 pm, featuring Too Short, Suga Free, Dezzy Hollow and more! We have Jaripeo Quebradita on Sunday's Fiesta Day.

Taking place at the Santa Maria Fairpark, the Santa Barbara County Fair will run until Saturday, July 14. For more information, you can visit the official website.