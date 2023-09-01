Santa Barbara County Fair officials seeking community help deciding 2024 fair theme

Santa Barbara County Fair officials are seeking assistance with their search for the perfect theme for the 2024 Santa Barbara County Fair.

Valley Art Gallery has teamed up with The Santa Maria Fairpark to bring a new contest that will help get the community involved and help fair officials decide on a theme.

There are four divisions contestants can enter: Adult Division (ages 19+); Senior Youth (ages 15-18); Junior Youth (ages 14-10) Children (ages 9-5).

Each division finalist will receive a $100 Gift Card to Michaels and go on to the Grand Prize selection. The Grand Prize winner of the 2024 Santa Barbara County Fair Theme & Art Contest receives a $300 Gift Card to Michael's and 4 Season Passes for the 2024 Santa Barbara County Fair.

Contestants should submit their fair theme idea and original art depicting their concept to the Santa Maria Fairpark by emailing:pr@santamariafairpark.com. Entries can also be mailed to the fair office at 937 S. Thornburg St., Santa Maria, CA 93458.

The contest starts on September 1, and the deadline for entries is September 30 at 5:00 p.m.

To learn more about contest qualifications, click here.

The 2024 Santa Barbara County Fair will take place July 10-14 at the Santa Maria Fairpark.