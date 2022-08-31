Santa Barbara County fire crew warns public of extreme fire weather

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department, The Operational Area (Op. Area), and the Santa Barbara County Fire Chiefs Association are urging the public to be prepared for the extreme fire weather in the next few days.
Although the National Weather Service has not issued a "Red Flag Warning" for the South Coast of Santa Barbara. The wide-spread heat wave, high temperatures, low humidity, and south coast Sundowner Winds in the weather forecast can influence large-scale, fast-moving, and extreme fire behavior, county fire officials said.
The California Office of Emergency Services is funding the county's fire departments with up-staffed personnel and resources in response to the extreme weather conditions.
County fire officials encouraged the public to take appropriate precautions throughout the predicted weather period.
These precautions include, but are not limited to the following:
- Report any sign of smoke immediately to your local fire department by calling 911.
- Use extreme caution when operating spark or flame-producing machinery in hazardous grass or brush areas.
- Have an evacuation plan in place and identify two exit routes from your neighborhood. If you are asked to evacuate by fire or law enforcement officials, do so immediately.
- Register for alerts at ReadySBC.org
- Limit outside strenuous activities like Hiking
- Bring plenty of water and stay hydrated.
- Insure children and pets are not unattended in vehicles.