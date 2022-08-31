Santa Barbara County fire crew warns public of extreme fire weather

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department, The Operational Area (Op. Area), and the Santa Barbara County Fire Chiefs Association are urging the public to be prepared for the extreme fire weather in the next few days.

Although the National Weather Service has not issued a "Red Flag Warning" for the South Coast of Santa Barbara. The wide-spread heat wave, high temperatures, low humidity, and south coast Sundowner Winds in the weather forecast can influence large-scale, fast-moving, and extreme fire behavior, county fire officials said.

The California Office of Emergency Services is funding the county's fire departments with up-staffed personnel and resources in response to the extreme weather conditions.

County fire officials encouraged the public to take appropriate precautions throughout the predicted weather period.

These precautions include, but are not limited to the following: