Santa Barbara County Fire crews airlift dehydrated mountain biker from Gaviota Peak

Santa Barbara County Fire Department crews airlifted a dehydrated mountain biker from Gaviota Peak Sunday afternoon.

At approximately 1:05 p.m., the Santa Barbara County Fire Department received a report of a mountain biker in distress on Gaviota Peak, according to fire officials.

Hoist Rescue, Dehydrated mountain biker fell ill on Gaviota peak. SBC E38 and SBCASU hoisted patient out and flew him to station 38 where an AMR ambulance was waiting to transport him to Cottage. Call Newsline C/T 1305 pic.twitter.com/kAtRbUlYQY — Daniel Bertucelli (@SBCFireInfo) April 25, 2021

One fire engine and two paramedics on Santa Barbara County Fire Helicopter 4 responded to the incident, said authorities.

Officials said the mountain biker was attempting to ride to Santa Barbara when he fell ill at the peak of the summit.

The mountain biker was hoisted into Helicopter 4 and flown to Santa Barbara County Fire Station 38 in Gaviota, where an AMR ambulance waited to pick him up and transport him to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for further evaluation.