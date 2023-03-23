Santa Barbara County fire crews rescue surfer from Goleta Beach

Santa Barbara County fire crew rescued a surfer in Goleta Beach Wednesday afternoon, fire officials announced.
Officials said the incident happened around 5:03 p.m.
A surfer was 200 yards out in the water when he lost his surfboard, Santa Barbara County Fire Public Information Officer, Scott Safechuck, said via Twitter.
Fire crews launched 2 Rescue Water Crafts (RWC) and a drone from Goleta Beach.
The victim was pulled from the water by RWC, officials said.
Ocean Rescue: 6800 Blk Del Playa, IV. Surfer in the water 200yds out, lost surfboard/on beach. 2 Rescue Water-Crafts(RWC)launched from Goleta beach. SBC Fire drone over victim. Victim pulled from water by RWC and returning to Goleta Beach. More to come. CT5:03pm— Scott Safechuck (@SBCFireInfo) March 23, 2023