Santa Barbara County fire crews rescue surfer from Goleta Beach

Santa Barbara County fire crew rescued a surfer in Goleta Beach Wednesday afternoon, fire officials announced.

Officials said the incident happened around 5:03 p.m.

A surfer was 200 yards out in the water when he lost his surfboard, Santa Barbara County Fire Public Information Officer, Scott Safechuck, said via Twitter.

Fire crews launched 2 Rescue Water Crafts (RWC) and a drone from Goleta Beach.

The victim was pulled from the water by RWC, officials said.