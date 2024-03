According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, a 70-year-old woman was rescued at the Nojoqui Falls Trail on Sunday afternoon after falling on a hike.

Officials said that the woman suffered a lower extremity injury.

Santa Barbara County firefighters carried the patient in a litter basket to their UTV and drove the woman to Nojoqui Park.

She was later airlifted by Calstar and was transported to the Marian Hospital emergency room.