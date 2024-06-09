Santa Barbara County Fire responds to tank leak in Buellton

Santa Barbara County fire officials responded to a hazardous materials call in Buellton this morning.

The report came in at around 11 a.m.

When units arrived, they found a 10-thousand-gallon exterior carbon dioxide tank was leaking.

The tank was located at 45 Industrial Wy., near Highway 246.

Five employees evacuated the area and had no medical concerns while businesses nearby were asked to shelter in place until it was safe to exit.

A hazardous materials team shut off the valve, isolating the tank.

By 12:15 p.m., the shelter-in-place was lifted and officials announced atmospheric readings were back to normal.