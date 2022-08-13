Watch Now
Santa Barbara County firefighters work to rescue man in Los Padres National Forest

Firefighters said the man was about 80 to 100 feet down and shot a gun for help.
Scott Safechuck
Santa Barbara County firefighters work to rescue a man who was out hunting early Saturday morning.
Posted at 10:34 AM, Aug 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-13 13:34:09-04

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department conducted a cliff rescue early Saturday morning.

According to a tweet from Scott Safechuck, Santa Barbara County Fire's Public Information Officer, a man was out hunting when he got stuck over the side of a cliff above the Upper Oso area in Los Padres National Forest.

Firefighters said the man was about 80 to 100 feet down and shot a gun for help. He was soon found by hunters who used a lowering cable and secured the man on a ledge.

The hunters then left to call firefighters for help.

Santa Barbara County firefighters arrived at the scene and were able to rescue the victim with rope systems at about 1:13 a.m.

First responders said they took the man to the hospital with a severe leg injury.

