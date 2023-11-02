Santa Barbara County Foodbank launches annual Turkey Drive

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County has launched its 2023 Turkey Drive campaign.

Their goal for this Thanksgiving season is to collect as many as 4,000 fresh or frozen turkeys, chickens, or hams.

The campaign will take place from November 1 to November 22, 2023. However, the Foodbank will continue to accept donations until December 11.

People can drop off the items at the Foodbank’s warehouses in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Turkey Drive aims to provide holiday meals to local families who are struggling.

"Watching the relief on so many people's faces when they don't have to worry about what they're going to do for a holiday meal, it's very important and very priceless," said Laurel Alcantar, Associate Director of Development for the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County. "You know, just knowing that the community comes together to help people who are struggling this time of year is, it just means so much to people."

The demand for assistance has sharply increased throughout the county.

“With the highest food inflation rate in decades, food banks across the country are expected to be hit hard in the last quarter of the year. The need is higher now more than ever this year,” said Paul Wilkins, Foodbank Chief Operations Officer.

There will also be a special drive-through drop-off event at Idlers Home in Santa Maria on Wednesday, November 18, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Community members are also able to sponsor holiday meals online.