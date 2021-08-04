Santa Barbara County health officials to mandate use of masks regardless of vaccination status, report says

Santa Barbara County health officials are expected to issue a countywide mask mandate beginning this Friday, according to the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce.

A press release from the chamber says, "beginning Friday, August 6, Santa Barbara County Public Health is mandating the use of universal face coverings indoors, regardless of vaccination status."

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department told KSBY that they will be releasing more information on Wednesday.

The mandate would be for people when they are inside any Santa Barbara County business, and at this time social distancing is not being required.

This comes after a recommendation from state health officers on July 26 that individuals should wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status.