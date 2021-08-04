Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Santa Barbara County health officials to mandate use of masks regardless of vaccination status, report says

Health officials are expected to release more information on the mandate Wednesday
items.[0].image.alt
Vadim Ghirda/AP
A medical worker, wearing a mask for protection against the COVID-19 infection on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
COVID-19 mask generic
Posted at 5:50 PM, Aug 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-03 20:50:48-04

Santa Barbara County health officials are expected to issue a countywide mask mandate beginning this Friday, according to the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce.

A press release from the chamber says, "beginning Friday, August 6, Santa Barbara County Public Health is mandating the use of universal face coverings indoors, regardless of vaccination status."

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department told KSBY that they will be releasing more information on Wednesday.

The mandate would be for people when they are inside any Santa Barbara County business, and at this time social distancing is not being required.

This comes after a recommendation from state health officers on July 26 that individuals should wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
hometown heroes 300x200 promo.jpg

Nominate Your Hero Today