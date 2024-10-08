Watch Now
Santa Barbara County holding Lake Fire Storm preparedness meeting for community

The Lake Fire broke out in Santa Barbara County on Friday, July 5, 2024. This photo was taken on day one.
The county of Santa Barbara is hosting a community meeting in Los Olivos for those affected by the Lake Fire.

Happening from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at St. Mark's-in-the-Valley Church, residents will be able to hear from local authorities. Third District Supervisor Joan Hartmann and Fourth District Supervisor Bob Nelson will be key speakers. They will be joined by representatives from public safety agencies, like the County Fire Department, National Weather Service and Los Padres National Forest.

The goal is to discuss emergency preparedness as well as mitigation efforts and protective actions for future wildfires in the area.

Those who attend will also be able to ask questions and find a range of recovery resources.

RSVP is requested, but not required for the event.

