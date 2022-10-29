Watch Now
Santa Barbara County is accepting applications to fill District Board vacancies

Posted at 5:43 PM, Oct 28, 2022
The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors is accepting applications to fill District Board vacancies.

Individuals must be registered to vote within a specific district to be eligible to serve on that District's Board of Directors.

The following Boards of Directors have vacancies:

• Casmalia Community Services District

• Cuyama Community Services District

• Cuyama Valley Recreation District

• Embarcadero Municipal Improvement District

• Mission Hills Community Services District

• Montecito Sanitary District

• Santa Maria Valley Water Conservation District

The deadline for submitting applications to the Clerk of the Board Office is Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at 5 p.m.

December 2, 2022, is the latest District Board appointments can be made.

If you are interested in serving, you can fill out an application here.

