Santa Barbara County is accepting applications to fill District Board vacancies

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors is accepting applications to fill District Board vacancies.
Individuals must be registered to vote within a specific district to be eligible to serve on that District's Board of Directors.
The following Boards of Directors have vacancies:
• Casmalia Community Services District
• Cuyama Community Services District
• Cuyama Valley Recreation District
• Embarcadero Municipal Improvement District
• Mission Hills Community Services District
• Montecito Sanitary District
• Santa Maria Valley Water Conservation District
The deadline for submitting applications to the Clerk of the Board Office is Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at 5 p.m.
December 2, 2022, is the latest District Board appointments can be made.
If you are interested in serving, you can fill out an application here.