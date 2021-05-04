Santa Barbara County launching program to help small businesses

Santa Barbara County will be partnering with the Santa Barbara Foundation to create the Emergency Business Assistance Grant Program.

The program consists of microenterprise business assistance and small business assistance grants.

Microenterprise businesses may apply for up to $10,000 in funding. Small businesses may apply for up to $25,000.

The application period begins May 10 and runs through June 30, or when all funds are granted. Applications will not be accepted by email or fax and businesses can check if they are eligible through the county's checklist.

Funding for the program comes from the Federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) and will be provided in cases that align with CARES Act and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) requirements.

“The goal is to implement Community Development Block Grant programs that reduce the impacts of the pandemic," said George Chapjian, Director of the County Community Services Department, in a release Monday. "We are grateful to partners like Santa Barbara Foundation to make this grant program accessible to our countywide community.”

County staff and members of the Santa Barbara Foundation will host two virtual workshops to discuss the Emergency Business Assistance Program on Monday, May 10 from 10-11:30 a.m. and 12-1:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 19.

“This grant program is an added effort to provide support for our county’s economy through continued uncertain times,” said Jessica Sanchez, Director of Donor Relations at the Santa Barbara Foundation, in the release. "We are happy to work with the County of Santa Barbara to provide such important support to our local businesses that are at the center of our county’s economy.”