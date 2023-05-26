Santa Barbara County man pleads guilty to child sex abuse charges

A Santa Barbara County man has pleaded guilty to multiple counts of child sex abuse, the Santa Barbara County district attorney’s office announced Thursday.

Manuel Navarro Magallon, 63, pleaded guilty to 29 out of 30 total charges being faced, including four counts of sexual penetration of a child under 10 years of age, the press release said.

“This just outcome could not have been reached without the bravery exhibited by Jane Doe and her mother,” the press release said.

The victim in the case, Jane Doe, then 13, reported in March of 2019 that she had found a hidden camera in her bathroom and that she believed it had been placed by Navarro Magallon. Navarro Magallon had been working in the victim’s home since 2011 as a caregiver for the victim’s brothers.

Following a search warrant on March 29, 2019, police found “numerous videos” on Navarro Magallon’s electronic devices of Jane Doe being molested when she was under 10, the release said.

Navarro Magallon is facing a maximum sentence of 120 years followed by 60 to life in state prison, the release said.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 26 in Santa Barbara Superior Court.