Santa Barbara County names new animal services director

Santa Barbara County Public Health Department
County officials announced that Sarah Aguilar has been selected as the new County Animal Services Director.
Posted at 1:47 PM, Sep 16, 2022
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department has announced a new Animal Services Director.

Sarah Aguilar will fill the role after what the county calls "an extensive recruitment process."

Aguilar previously worked in animal welfare organizations including Austin Pets Alive in Austin, Greater Good Charities in Seattle and Pima Animal Care Center in Pima, AZ. She also served as Foster Care Coordinator at Ventura County Animal Services previously.

Aguilar will fill the role beginning on Monday, Sept. 19.

