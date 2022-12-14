Santa Barbara County names new Public Health Director

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors has approved the appointment of a new County Public Health Director.

Dr. Mouhanad Hammami's first day will be January 23, 2023.

He comes from Michigan where he was the Chief Health Strategist for Wayne County during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to county officials, Dr. Hammami has more than 20 years of experience in public government administration and healthcare, also serving as Wayne County's Director and Chief Health Officer for the Department of Health, Veterans and Community Wellness and previously working for a not-for-profit hospital system.

Hammami received a medical degree from the University of Aleppo in Syria, a master's in health services administration from the University of Michigan, and a certificate in the foundations of public health from the University of Michigan,

"Dr. Hammami is exceptionally well prepared to lead the team of more than 500 dedicated employees within the Public Health Department, and advance efforts to achieve optimal health and wellness in our communities," said Mona Miyasato, County Executive Officer, in a press release Tuesday.

"I am so excited to be joining the public health team at Santa Barbara County and grateful for the trust of County Executive Miyasato and the Board of Supervisors have placed in me to lead the department. This is such an important time for public health as we are recovering from a pandemic that reaffirmed the importance of public health," Hammami said. "It is a great honor and a privilege to serve residents of Santa Barbara County in ensuring that all their health and wellbeing needs are met as we advance towards a, 'One Healthy, Santa Barbara County'."

Dr. Hammami will take over for Interim Public Health Director Daniel Nelson who was appointed to the position following the departure of Dr. Van Do-Reynoso in July 2022.