Santa Barbara County needs volunteers for annual Homeless Point-In-Time Count

Santa Barbara County is looking for volunteers to take part in the 2023 Homeless Point-In-Time Count.

The event will be taking place on Wednesday, Jan. 25 from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Groups of volunteers will record who is experiencing homelessness while following assigned routes throughout Santa Barbara County. The county then uses this information for efforts like supporting funding and promoting public awareness.

The last day to sign up for the Homeless Point-In-Time Count is Jan. 19.

“As our community emerges from the pandemic, it is important that we have an understanding of how it has impacted our unhoused neighbors,” said Jett Black-Maertz the Senior Housing Program Specialist in a press release.

Volunteers must attend a mandatory virtual training offered through Jan. 20.

Click here to register to volunteer.