Santa Barbara County officials are preparing for a potentially wet winter

Officials with the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department say last year's winter storms caused an estimated $56 million worth of damages to county roads.

While infrastructure repairs are still underway, county officials are looking at how to improve their winter storm preparations.

The winter storms that occurred earlier this year affected many people in Santa Barbara County.

The Office of Emergency Management, Public Works, and other departments met on Tuesday to discuss the potential impacts of various scenarios that may result from a moderate or strong El Niño and what steps should be taken to prepare the community.

This presentation described the current state of county facilities following the historic storms of the last winter, findings of various departmental working groups and actions underway to address preparation for the upcoming storm season.

“The overall purpose is to let the public know the efforts that are put in place to keep them safe and as a county, that’s our number one job,” said Laura Capps, District 2 Supervisor for Santa Barbara County.

The Santa Barbara County Department of Public Works discussed how the amount of water in a reservoir can severely impact those who live nearby.

As of right now, Lake Cachuma is 90 percent full compared to this time last year when it was at 30 percent.

“If we feel those releases are to a point that could have impacts to the downstream communities then we work with the Office of Emergency Management to make sure that proper notification gets down to those communities,” said Walter Rubalcava, Santa Barbara County Department of Public Works Deputy Director of Water Resources.

Capps says that 14 percent of residents in Santa Barbara County are registered for emergency alerts.

She says northern Santa Barbara County has fewer people signed up compared to the southern part of the county.

“We can’t help you if we can’t reach you and our emergency response and professionals, they want to help you,” Capps said.

Individual preparedness was also encouraged by county officials for members in the community to learn how to create an emergency plan when natural disasters occur.

Some say they are prepared year-round.

“Regardless of rain, sun, snow, shine, I’m always prepared, always have an emergency kit ready — medications, nearest kinfolks, you know, people that can help with services. I stay prepared all year,” said Richard Gonzales, Santa Maria resident.

For more information on how to sign up for emergency alerts in Santa Barbara County, click here.