Santa Barbara County officials remind residents to return mailed ballots

Santa Barbara County officials are reminding residents to return their mailed ballots ahead of Election Day on Nov. 5.

County Clerk, Recorder, Assessor, and Registrar of Voters Joseph Holland says voters in the area have several options for returning their ballots this year.

Regardless of the return method, Holland reports in a press release that it is "critical" for voters to mark, seal, date, and sign their ballot.

Voted ballots can be postmarked with the United States Postal Service— no postage necessary— by Nov. 5.

The Elections Office has also reportedly provided several drop boxes throughout Santa Barbara County, which are available 24 hours a day until 8 p.m. on Election Day. A list of drop box locations can be found on the County of Santa Barbara Elections' Voting Using Drop Boxes webpage.

Lastly, officials say each of the three elections offices in Santa Barbara County accepts voted ballots. Community members can reportedly receive help with a full range of voter services at the elections offices as well. Facility hours this week and next week are as follows:



Santa Barbara (4440-A Calle Real): 8 a.m. – noon and 1 - 5 p.m., Monday through Friday

Santa Maria (511 Lakeside Parkway, Suite. 134): 8 a.m. - noon and 1 - 5 p.m., Monday through Friday

Lompoc (401 E. Cypress, Suite 102): 9 a.m. to noon and 1 - 4 p.m. on Oct. 31

County representatives say all three offices will be open on Nov. 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on Nov. 5 from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Although all voters have been mailed a ballot, officials report that residents can still choose to vote in person at a polling place on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Local polling places can be found on the County of Santa Barbara Elections' Voting at the Polls webpage.

The Santa Barbara County Elections Office can be reached on its website or by calling (800) 722-8683.