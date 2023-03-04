Santa Barbara County officials seek public input on Climate Adaptation Plan

The Santa Barbara County Planning and Development Department is seeking community input for its Climate Adaptation Plan.

Local residents are asked to share their experiences in dealing with climate hazards in an online survey. Officials say the results of the survey will help the county develop a "strong, community-informed Climate Adaptation Plan."

“Our local communities are continuously being faced with new and more intense weather conditions and time and again they have demonstrated how resilient they can be,” Board Chair and First District Supervisor Das Williams said in a statement. “We highly encourage all residents to take this opportunity to share their thoughts, concerns, and experiences as we look to implement strategies that will benefit community members countywide.”

The goal of the plan is to create key strategies that would increase the county's resilience in the face of changing climate.

You can take the short survey here.

Click here to learn more about the project.

