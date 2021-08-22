Santa Barbara County police assisting in officer-involved shooting investigation

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with the investigation of an officer-involved shooting in Guadalupe. This is at the request of the Guadalupe Police Department.

According to officials, the incident started Saturday night at around 9:40 p.m. when Guadalupe Police officers recognized a person at the intersection of Birch and Obispo Streets as a suspect with an outstanding no-bail felony arrest warrant. An officer then fired his service weapon at the wanted suspect, but instead struck an uninvolved resident who was sitting in a vehicle in the 100-block of Obispo Street.

Officials say 59-year-old Juan Luis Olvera-Preciado of Guadalupe, was pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect with the felony warrant was arrested, and reports say neither the officers nor the suspect was injured.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office detectives and forensics technicians responded to the scene at the request of Guadalupe Police Chief Michael Cash to conduct the investigation. They say the Attorney General’s Office is required to investigate incidents of officer-involved shootings that result in the death of an unarmed civilian.

The Santa Maria Police Department will conduct the administrative investigation at the request of Chief Cash.

The identity of both the wanted suspect and the involved officer has not yet been released.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.