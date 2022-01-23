Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Santa Barbara County populates Northern Branch Jail

items.[0].image.alt
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's office
SB County Jail transport
sb jail 2.jpeg
Posted at 4:46 PM, Jan 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-22 19:46:19-05

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office Custody Division has populated the Northern Branch Jail in Santa Maria.

The opening of the Northern Branch Jail was expedited to lower the population at the Main Jail and minimize the spread of COVID-19.

244 inmates were transferred from the Main Jail to the Northern Branch Jail.

Each inmate was tested for COVID-19 and given an N95 mask before transport.

Family and friends of incarcerated individuals can check the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office website to see if their friend or family member has been moved to the jail.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NLW_480x360.png