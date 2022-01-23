Santa Barbara County populates Northern Branch Jail

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office Custody Division has populated the Northern Branch Jail in Santa Maria.

The opening of the Northern Branch Jail was expedited to lower the population at the Main Jail and minimize the spread of COVID-19.

244 inmates were transferred from the Main Jail to the Northern Branch Jail.

Each inmate was tested for COVID-19 and given an N95 mask before transport.

Family and friends of incarcerated individuals can check the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office website to see if their friend or family member has been moved to the jail.