Santa Barbara County Public Health asks for community feedback

Santa Barbara County Public Health Department is looking for feedback from county residents.

The department is partnering with Cottage Health and other community organizations with the goal of better understanding and meeting the community's needs.

A survey is going out to more than 2,000 randomly selected households in the community.

Those who are randomly selected will receive an invitation by mail, text message, email or phone call. Those not invited who would still like to participate can take the survey online.

All responses are confidential, and participants will receive a $5 gift card for completing the survey.

Organizers say the results will be available by the end of the year.