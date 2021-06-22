Santa Barbara County Public Health Department launches COVID-19 vaccine campaign

As California begins to open up again, local health officials continue to encourage community members to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department has launched the public service campaign "Take Your Shot" which urges all eligible Santa Barbara County residents to get vaccinated if they haven't already.

The campaign features video testimonials from physicians, journalists, and community members who share their reasons for getting vaccinated. Santa Barbara County Public Health Director Dr. Van Do-Reynoso said despite virus cases continuing to decline in the county, there are still nearly one in three community members over 12 years of age that have not received the vaccine. The county's campaign aims to increase public knowledge of actions that can be taken to stop the spread of COVID-19 and keep communities safe.

“There are currently 22 community partners doing outreach and education throughout the county to increase vaccination rates,” Do-Reynoso said.

In a press release, Santa Barbara County Public Health Officer Dr. Henning Ansorg said all current patients battling COVID-19, including three in the ICU, decided not to receive a vaccination.

“Getting your COVID-19 vaccine - it’s not just about you. It’s about protecting the people that you love - your family and your friends. It’s about getting our communities back to normal,” said Dr. Alicia Gonzalez, Medical Director for Emergency Medicine at Marian Regional Medical Center.

Santa Barbara County residents can watch the video campaign testimonials and learn more about the vaccine on the county's health department website: https://publichealthsbc.org/

