Santa Barbara County receives grant funding for incarcerated individuals

The U.S. Department of Labor has announced that Santa Barbara County will receive $2,499,999 in grant funds.

The funds are part of a nationwide Pathway Home program meant to bridge the gap between incarceration and community involvement for individuals in the justice system.

The county says the funds will work with the county's Workforce Development Board, Sheriff's Office, Allan Hancock College and Santa Barbara City College.

The Pathway Home Grant will help 250 eligible individuals to find local employment before being released from Santa Barbara County Jail or Santa Barbara Northern Branch Jail.

The funds will help fund services including education, certified training opportunities, skills acquisition, job search and placement and one year of follow-up service.

"These services will help rebuild lives and contribute to the community," said Raymond McDonald, Executive Director of Santa Barbara County Workforce Development Board.

A total of 28 Pathway Home grants have been awarded across seventeen states. Santa Barbara County is one of two California agencies to receive the funds.