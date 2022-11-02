Santa Barbara County Regional Climate Collaborative selects sites to become resilience hubs

The Santa Barbara County Regional Climate Collaborative has announced three sites selected to participate in the Resilience Hubs program.

A resilience hub is a community-serving facility that can coordinate resource distribution and services before, during, and or after a natural hazard event.

The three sites were Blue Sky Center, Franklin Neighborhood Center and Eastside Library and Girls Inc. of Carpinteria.

The Santa Barbara County Regional Climate Collaborative is a growing multi-sector network of organizations working together to advance climate mitigation and resiliency efforts in Santa Barbara County.

The Resilience Hubs program will provide site hosts with a technical site audit and recommendations to implement energy resilience improvements.

The program will also help to engage the public and develop inclusive decision-making processes for the future hub, and the program will provide up to $15,000 to offset the costs of participation.

Funding for the program comes from a $200,000 grant from the California Resilience Challenge and a $25,000 grant from PG&E.

To learn more about the program, the sites, and Santa Barbara County Regional Climate Collaborative, visit the resources section online.