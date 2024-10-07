Santa Barbara County Registrar of Voters to open additional election offices

Santa Barbara County Registrar of Voters will be opening satellite offices in both Santa Maria and Lompoc.

These offices will offer a range of voter services ahead of the presidential election on Nov. 5.

The Santa Maria office, located at 511 Lakeside Parkway in Suite 134, will be open today. The Lompoc office, located at 401 E. Cypress in Suite 102, will open on Oct. 31.

Assistance with registering to vote, updating voter registration and obtaining voter-related materials will be available. All offices will also offer assistance for those with disabilities.

For voters wishing to drop off a voted ballot, a secured ballot drop box can be found in the parking lot of the Elections' offices. For any questions, the Santa Barbara County Elections Office can be reached at sbcvote.com.