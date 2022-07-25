Santa Barbara County releases its 2021 Agricultural Crop Report

The Santa Barbara County Agricultural Commissioner’s Office released its 2021 Agricultural Crop Report.

The annual report includes information about the acreage, yield, and gross dollar value of agricultural commodities in Santa Barbara County.

Agriculture is Santa Barbara County’s major producing industry.

In 2021, the county saw a gross production value of $1,918,186,000 for agriculture, which is an increase of $98,988,000 compared to 2020.

Santa Barbara County’s leading crop in 2021 was strawberries.

“The combination of increases in strawberry acreage and yield resulted in the continuation of strawberries’ reign as the County’s leading crop with a gross value of $849,729,000 from 2020,” said Cathy Fisher, Agricultural Commissioner.

The 2021 report, as well as other reports since 1916, can be found online at Crop Reports | Santa Barbara County, CA - Official Website (countyofsb.org)